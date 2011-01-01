Premium Hand Poured Baits
Learn how to rig the Roma Trout Swimbait for peak performance using our Modified Butch Brown Rig Harness - This method provides a secure setup and enhances fishability when a weedless application is not needed with a high hookup ratio.
Looking to rig your Roma Trout swimbait weedless? In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the process of rigging your bait with an Owner Beast Hook for optimal weedless performance. This setup is perfect for navigating heavy cover and targeting trophy bass while ensuring a high hookup ratio.
Learn to rig the Roma Trout with the Line Through Rig for effective summer post-spawn fishing, featuring a simple setup using Fattube Line Thru Swimbait Tubes.
